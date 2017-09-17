Emeli Sande wants to sing the next James Bond theme.

The 'Next to Me' singer's team have reportedly reached out to producers to ask for plot details of the upcoming 25th film in the series - which will again star Daniel Craig as 007 - so she can pen a special track.

However, the 30-year-old star faces competition from Beyonce to land the coveted job.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''While Beyonce is the favourite for the job, it's not a done deal yet. It's looking like a two-horse race between the American and British vocal powerhouses.

''Emeli is a huge Bond fan and knows that scooping the soundtrack would massively elevate her career.

''Bosses are ­currently debating whether to stick with the trend for a ­British singer so if they do opt for Beyonce they are likely to encourage her to work with a British producer.''

However, it was recently claimed Bond actor Daniel has his own ideas of who he'd like to see record the iconic theme song.

The 49-year-old actor is a big fan of the band Car Seat Headrest and after playing a major part in getting Adele to do 'Skyfall' in 2012, he could get his way.

An insider said: ''Daniel is a big music fan and loves Car Seat Headrest. Part of signing on for more Bond was more involvement in all aspects of production, including the theme song.

''Daniel was instrumental in getting Adele to sing 'Skyfall' and suggested Radiohead for 'Spectre' too, whose song did not get used in the end.''

The 'Casino Royale' star recently took the cast of 'Logan Lucky', including Jack Quaid, to see the 'Something Soon' rockers.

Jack said: ''Daniel Craig took us out to go see Car Seat Headrest - it was one of the best nights of my life.''