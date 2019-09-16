Emeli Sande was ''so sorry'' to supporters after she was forced to pull out of her planned performance at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park on Sunday (15.09.19) after losing her voice.
The 32-year-old singer took to Twitter to apologise to fans, admitting she was ''so sorry'' about missing out on the London-based show on Sunday (15.09.19), but she had no choice after waking up earlier that morning and her ''voice just wasn't there''.
She wrote: ''I can't believe the situation I am in today. I am so sad to write that I am unable to perform at Hyde Park for Radio 2.
''I have been so looking forward to celebrating the release of my new album with a station and audience that has supported me continuously over so many years.
''I am so sorry for the disappointment caused. I have been singing all week and I woke up this morning and my voice just wasn't there.''
The 'Next to Me' hitmaker - who released her latest album 'Real Life' last week - tried everything ''in [her] power'' to get her vocal cords going again but to no avail, and she promised to make it up to supporters.
She added: ''I have tried everything in my power but sadly I have had no success.
''I am so sorry and I promise to find a way to make this up to you all. All my love, Emeli x. (sic)''
While Emeli had to miss out, several big acts did perform to the 40,000-strong crowd, including Westlife, Bananarama, and Clean Bandit.
Pet Shop Boys headlined Radio 2's day of music with a greatest hits-filled set.
