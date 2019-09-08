Emeli Sande is on the lookout for love.

The 32-year-old musician - whose first marriage to marine biologist Adam Gouraguine ended in 2014 - has admitted she's eager to find love once again, even though she's enjoyed life as a single woman.

She shared: ''These days, I really am enjoying being single. It's a whole new world - it's very interesting.

''It's been such a serious thing in my life for so long, so now I'm like, 'Let's just have fun' and understand the man world a bit deeper.

''It's a world I've never really explored. I'm still getting my head round it.

''All of the dates have been pretty fun. I think I really want to go indoor skiing for a date.

''That's on the to-do list. If you are meeting new people, especially at a point in your life where you understand and respect yourself, you don't have to go by the rules.''

Emeli also confessed that her new album, 'Real Life', reflects the personal challenges she's faced - and overcome - in the last few years.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, Emeli explained: ''There is a song called 'Survivor', and I feel like I have survived a difficult time. I feel so much stronger coming out the other end.

''If anyone is going through anything difficult, I want that song to give

them hope that there is so much life in them to give.''

Previously, Emeli claimed that her new album will give her fans an emotional lift.

According to the singer, her aim is to make listeners feel ''affected for the better'' through her music.

She said: ''I really believe in the power of music.

''And I wanted this album to be a battery pack for the listener: plug it in, and by the end of it you will feel different in some way, affected for the better. I know I do.''