Emeli Sande has announced an extensive UK tour in support of her upcoming album 'Real Life'.

The 'Read All About It' hitmaker will release her third studio album on September 13, and will kick off her theatre run at Liverpool's Royal Liverpool Philharmonic on November 16.

Emeli tweeted: ''So thrilled to announce I'm bringing #RealLife on a UK tour!!

''I can't wait to see you and sing these new songs together as well as some of the old favourites too!

''Get access to pre-sale tickets by pre-ordering 'Real Life' before 4PM on Tuesday 11th June https://shop.emelisande.com/ (sic)''

Before playing a one-off show at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre in May, Emeli's last live performance was on 'The X Factor' in December.

As well as having a spiritual experience writing music, Emeli- previously admitted that she has to be in the ''right place spiritually'' to perform live.

The 'Hurts' hitmaker has learned two important lessons over the years, that cutting back on alcohol and meditating before shows is the most valuable practice pre-show ritual for giving her best performance, although she admitted she loves the odd glass of bubbly.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''Warming up is very, very important. Trying not to drink too much is a very good idea.

''Sobriety ... I like a bit of champagne. I guess trying to stay healthy as much as you can, meditating and getting into the right zone to be on stage.

''Going on every night you really have to make sure spiritually you are in the right place. That's been the biggest lesson for me.''

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old singer made an emotional comeback with the record's lead single 'Sparrow' in March.

Writing the rousing ballad was a ''spiritual'' experience for the 'Next to Me' hitmaker, who belts out her huge powerhouse vocals with the accompaniment of a gospel choir on the stunning anthem.

The track tackles low self-esteem and aims to ''uplift and inspire'' in the dark times facing the world.

On the deeply emotional track, she sings: ''We got magic in our bones just like the stars, we're gonna shine bright and are golden.

''With the heart of a sparrow tell me what arrow could ever bring you down?''

The track was completely written and produced by Emeli, 32, and it was a freeing experience for the

She explained: '''Sparrow' is a song to bring hope in all its forms, a song to lift us out of the darkness, and let us soar.

''It's hard to find poetry in the world anymore, I miss the romance and I just want to breathe some love into humanity.''

Since the release of her 2016 LP 'Long Live the Angels', Emeli has featured on 2017's 'Higher' with rapper Giggs and 'Survive' with Don Diablo and Gucci Mane, plus Naughty's song 'Bungee Jumping'.

Tickets go on sale on June 14 at 9am from www.livenation.co.uk.

Emeli's UK tour dates are:

16 November, Liverpool, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

17 November 2019, Edinburgh, The Usher Hall

19 November 2019, Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

20 November 2019, Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

22 November 2019, Cardiff, St. David's Hall

23 November 2019, Bath, The Forum

25 November 2019, London, Eventim Apollo

29 November 2019, Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre

30 November 2019, Leicester, De Montford Hall

02 December 2019, Birmingham, Symphony Hall

03 December 2019, Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall

05 December 2019, Brighton, The Dome

06 December 2019, Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

10 December 2019,Nottingham,Theatre Royal Concert Hall

12 December 2019, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

13 December 2019, Hull, Bonus Arena