Emeli Sandé considered quitting the music industry.

The 'Read All About It' hitmaker became a household name when her debut studio album 'Our Version of Events' topped the charts but admits some people's response to her success left her feeling like she should change careers.

She said: ''It hurt, and I didn't know what to do. I was like, 'Should I stop? Should I continue? Should I just go away?' I considered it now and again, but I was never serious.

''I knew I'd never break away from music, but I felt that if people didn't want to see me singing then I could do other things. It's very hard to get the balance right, and I never want to force anything on anyone. But I was also very proud of what I was representing, as when I was a kid I didn't see many women who looked like me on TV.''

However, the 30-year-old singer ultimately decided to continue on her journey in the music industry but felt some time back in her hometown of Alford in Aberdeenshire, Scotland with her family was needed.

She added to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''I needed to build my confidence up. I came into the industry with lots of it, because I didn't know any different. Then you [come to] London and [join] the industry and you're like, 'Am I doing it right?'

''You have lots of people behind you and a lot of opinions, but you forget the only opinion that got you here was your own. Everyone has the best intentions - I have no one in my team who doesn't want the best for me. But without being a diva, you have to shut everything out and be like, 'What's the whole point of this?'''