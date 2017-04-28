Embrace have joined the line-up for Shiiine On Weekender at Butlins this November.

The band - made up of brothers Danny and Richard McNamara, Steve Firth, Mickey Dale and Mike Heaton - will perform along with the likes of Fun Lovin' Criminals, Peter Hook and The Light, The Happy Mondays, Levellers, The Wonder Stuff and The Farm at the adult festival held at Butlin's Arena, Minehead.

The event is a celebration of the very best of 80s and 90s Indie and Dance music.

Happy Mondays' frontman Shaun Ryder - who was addled on drugs and booze back then - recently told BANG Showbiz ahead of the event that he doesn't have much of a recollection of what went down in the 80s and 90s, except for the the group's trips to Brazil.

In February 1991, Happy Mondays famously played at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro and meet Ronnie Biggs, an English thief, known for his role in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, for his escape from prison in 1965.

He said: ''Well, I tell you, I can remember the 60s more than I can remember the 80s and the 90s.

''They are just a blur. We had a couple of good times in Brazil, you would have to give me something specific. I was eight years old in the 60s, but I can remember it a lot better than the 90s.''

Shiiine On / Butlin's Live Music Weekends is a festival for grown-ups who don't want to trudge around in the mud!

It takes place from November 10 to November 13.

Tickets are available from the below sites:

www.shiiineonweekender.com

www.bigweekends.com