Emanuel Ungaro has died aged 86.

The iconic French fashion designer - who founded his eponymous couture house back in 1965 and retired from the brand in 2004 - sadly passed away over the weekend, and the company he created paid tribute to the late star.

They wrote on Instagram: ''Even if he left his house in 2004, he continued to inspire the label as well as the international fashion world.

''His work will remain in all memories as synonymous [with] seduction and flamboyance; colorful draping; mix of prints, and his passion for women and their sensuality.''

Italian designer Valentino Garavani also paid tribute to his contemporary, and hailed him as a ''generous friend''.

He said: ''[Ungaro was] a great and generous friend. Always with a smile and with a kindness very rare in this fashion world.

''His colours, his draping and the fantasy he put in every dress, deserve a very important place in the history of fashion.''

And the house of Balenciaga said it was ''extremely saddened to learn'' of the designer's death.

In a statement, the brand added: ''He collaborated closely with Cristóbal Balenciaga before founding his eponymous house and going on to become one of the greatest couturiers of his time. We extend our most sincere condolences to his family.''

Ungaro sold his label to businessman Asim Abdullah in 2005, and the brand soon had a high turnover of creative staff, which at one point included Lindsay Lohan.

Currently, the house continues to produce women's fashion, along with other products such as luxury furniture and perfumes.