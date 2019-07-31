Elvis Presley once asked Petula Clark for a threesome.

The 86-year-old singer and actress met the late King of Rock and Roll in a dressing room with her close pal Karen Carpenter many years ago and he was so taken with the pair of them that he requested a threesome but they turned him down.

Petula told The Guardian newspaper: ''He was raring to go. Karen was lovely, but she was kind of innocent. I felt sort of responsible for her, so I got her out of there. Then I looked round, and Elvis was at the door, and he looked at me, like: 'I'm going to get you one day.'

''Some people think he did. I think he put out the rumour that he did. But he didn't.''

Petula has no regrets and says that even though Elvis was ''at his best'', she didn't find him attractive.

She said: ''I didn't find him that attractive. Oh, it was when he was at his best! But he was almost too much.''

Karen - who was a member of musical duo the Carpenters alongside her brother Richard - later died from complications resulting from anorexia in 1983 and Petula admitted the latter stages of Karen's life were very upsetting for her friends.

She said: ''It was awful. I remember from the first time I met her, I saw the different phases of this thing, I could sense that something was going on. She got into that Beverly Hills thing, of being skinny.''

Meanwhile, Petula has been married to Claude Wolff for 58 years and although they still live together in Geneva, the pair have ''drifted apart''.

Petula explained: ''He has his life and I have mine. How can you talk about that? Personal relationships are complicated, and it's very difficult to explain that to the world.''