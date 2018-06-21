Elvis Presley's ''moving'' duet with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley features on a new posthumous album set for release in August.

The 14-track record comes four decades after the King of Rock and Roll's death in August 1977, with a release date of August 11.

'Where No One Stands' - the same name of their father-daughter song - features new backing music and vocals from old collaborators in the form of Darlene Love, Cissy Houston, The Imperials and The Stamps.

Elvis won the Grammy for Best Sacred Performance for the title track, which has been re-imagined, in 1967.

In her notes for the album, Lisa writes: ''It was a very powerful and moving experience to sing with my father.

''The lyrics speak to me and touch my soul.

''I'm certain that the lyrics spoke to my father in much the same way.''

'Where No One Stands' is the 93rd posthumous compilation from the Elvis camp, and is produced by Joel Weinshanker, Andy Childs and Lisa.

Speaking previously of his love for the gospel genre, Elvis said: ''Since I was two years old, all I knew was gospel music.

''It became such a part of my life, it was as natural as dancing. A way to escape my problems, and my way of release.''

And Lisa confirmed in the album booklet that her father was ''most at peace'' listening or singing to a gospel track.

She explains: ''This was his favorite genre - no question about it.

''He seemed to be at his most passionate, and at peace while singing gospel.

''He would truly come alive - whether he was singing just for himself and me at home, or on stage in front of thousands of fans.''

Lisa will join producers Joel and Andy and the Senior Vice President of Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment at a special one-off 'Where No One Stands Alone' event at the 20,000 square-foot Graceland Soundstage at the 'Suspicious Mind' hitmaker's former estate on the album's release day (10.08.18), as part of Elvis Week 2018.

The 'Elvis Presley - Where No One Stands Alone' tracklisting is as follows:

1. 'I've Got Confi