The late Elvis Presley and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra are releasing a Christmas album.

The 'Blue Suede Shoes' singer's best-loved festive performances from 'Elvis' Christmas Album', which was released in 1957, and his 1971 collection 'Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas' have been reimagined with new arrangements performed by the world-famous orchestra in an album titled 'Elvis Presley - Christmas with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra'.

Elvis' ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, has served as executive producer of the record.

She said: ''I hope you'll enjoy this new Christmas album. The songs chosen were songs that Elvis was particularly fond of and it seemed quite fitting to have the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra once again accompanying him at this very special time of year. I'm positive he would be smiling if this opportunity came up in his lifetime and that this album would definitely be in the making.''

The album follows the success of 2015's 'If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' and 'The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra', which was released last year.

A version of 'Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats on October 6. and a deluxe edition - which features four new symphonic versions of material from Elvis' Peace In The Valley EP - will be released on CD and digital formats on November 24.

Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra track listing:

1. 'Santa Claus Is Back In Town

2. 'White Christmas

3. 'Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

4. 'Merry Christmas Baby

5. 'Blue Christmas

6. 'I'll Be Home For Christmas

7. 'Winter Wonderland

8. 'Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)

9. 'Silver Bells

10. 'Oh Little Town Of Bethlehem

11. 'O Come, All Ye Faithful

12. 'The First Noel

13. 'Silent Night

Bonus Tracks:

14. '(There'll Be) Peace In The Valley (For Me)'

15. 'I Believe'

16. 'Take My Hand, Precious Lord'

17. 'It Is No Secret (What God Can Do)'