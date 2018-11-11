The late Elvis Presley will be honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom later this month.
The late Elvis Presley is to be honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The 'Hound Dog' hitmaker - who passed away in 1977 aged 42 - will join seven other ''distinguished individuals'' in being recognised with the prestigious accolade from President Donald Trump on 16 November.
The ''nation's highest civilian honour'' is given out for those who have ''made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavour'', and baseball legend Babe Ruth and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia will also posthumously receive the medal, along with Senator Orrin Hatch, Dallas Cowboys player Roger Staubach, football player-turned-judge Alan Page and Republican donor Miriam Adelson.
Elvis has been chosen for the medal for the way he ''defined American culture'' and also his service in the US Army.
The White House said in a statement: ''Elvis Presley defined American culture to billions of adoring fans around the world. Elvis fused gospel, country, and rhythm and blues to create a sound all his own, selling more than a billion records.
''Elvis also served nearly two years in the United States Army, humbly accepting the call to serve despite his fame. He later starred in 31 films, drew record-breaking audiences to his shows, sent television ratings soaring, and earned 14 Grammy Award nominations. He ultimately won 3 Grammy Awards for his gospel music. Elvis Presley remains an enduring American icon four decades after his death.''
The 'Love Me Tender' singer is only the third musician to have received the honour posthumously, following Ronald Reagan bestowing the medal on bandleader Meredith Wilson and jazz icon Count Basie.
Under Barack Obama's administration, singers including Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Diana Ross, Loretta Lynn and Bruce Springsteen were bestowed the accolade.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Elvis Presley's untimely death in 1977 shocked the world despite his years of known drug...
I'm hard-pressed to remember a film worse than Change of Habit, a movie which features...