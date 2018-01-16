A paper cup Elvis Presley once drunk from has gone up for sale.

The late music legend is said to have taken some sips from the Dixie beverage holder after his concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1956, and the item has already attracted five bids up to $157.50 just hours after going on sale on online auction site Ebay.

The sales pitch states: ''You are bidding on an AUTHENTIC Dixie Cup that Elvis Presley drank from on April 19th, 1956 at 10:30 am at the corner of 3rd and Boston in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

''Elvis had performed the night before in Tulsa (April 18th, 1956).

''This cup was obtained from Elvis Presley the following morning (April 19th) at 10:45am

after he left his hotel.

''He ate and went shopping that morning before heading to Oklahoma City for his concert there later that night. (sic)''

The cup comes with a letter of authenticity and a notebook full of ''research'' which has been collected relating to the events surrounding the beaker.

The winning bidder will be sent the cup inside the box it has been stored in since 1956.

Several pictures of Elvis with the item have also been uploaded to support the sales pitch, and one zoomed in image of the cup appears to show a faint outline of the date and Elvis' signature.

According to TMZ, the cup is owned by a lady named June who has kept it in a box alongside an autographed picture of the King of Rock 'n' Roll since 1956.

Last November, divorce papers signed by Elvis and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley sold for £20,000 at the Henry Aldridge Auctioneers in Devizes, south west England.

The former couple married in 1967, but started living apart in 1972.

The 12-page documents are dated August 15, 1972, and state the pair - who had daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 49 together - agreed to divide their property to avoid any further ''emotional stress''.

The 'Can't Help Falling in Love' hitmaker had to hand over a number of his prized possessions, including his 1971 Mercedes Benz, Cadillac Eldorado, a Harley Davidson motorbike as well as $100,000.