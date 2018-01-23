A paper cup Elvis Presley once drunk from has sold for $3,300.

The beverage holder was purchased by the owner of the Icon Hotel in Luton, south east England - which has been known to hold tribute nights to the King of Rock 'n' Roll - after going up for sale on online auction site eBay.

According to TMZ, the seller, a lady named June, was hoping for $1,000 from the sale.

The late music legend - who passed away in August 1977 aged 42 - is said to have taken some sips from the Dixie beverage holder after his concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1956.

The cup will come with a letter of authenticity and a notebook full of ''research'' which has been collected relating to the events surrounding the beaker.

What's more, the winning bidder will receive the item inside the box it has been stored in since 1956.

The sales pitch stated: ''You are bidding on an AUTHENTIC Dixie Cup that Elvis Presley drank from on April 19th, 1956 at 10:30 am at the corner of 3rd and Boston in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

''Elvis had performed the night before in Tulsa (April 18th, 1956).

''This cup was obtained from Elvis Presley the following morning (April 19th) at 10:45am after he left his hotel.

''He ate and went shopping that morning before heading to Oklahoma City for his concert there later that night. (sic)''

June had kept the beverage holder in a box alongside an autographed picture of the 'Jailhouse Rock' hitmaker since 1956.

This comes after divorce papers signed by Elvis and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley sold for £20,000 last November.