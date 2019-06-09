Elvis Costello has mixed feelings about being awarded an OBE.

The 64-year-old musician was recently named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to music, but he's admitted to being surprised to have been handed the accolade.

Costello - who has previously been critical of British imperialism - wrote on his website: ''I began my call by telling my Mam that the Prime Minister, Mrs. May, had put my name forward for an O.B.E.

'''But she's rubbish,' Lillian cut in before I could complete the news. Well, that aside, I said, 'Of course, I won't be accepting the award'. I didn't get much further with that statement either.

''I listened carefully to my mother's argument that if something is deserved then one must be gracious in acceptance. So, as a good lad, who likes to do what will make his Mam most proud, I knew that I must put old doubts and enmities aside and muster what little grace I possess. (sic)''

Costello jokingly claimed that the honour proves that ''nobody really listens to the words in songs''.

He shared: ''It would be a lie to pretend that I was brought up to have a great sense of loyalty to the Crown, let alone notions of Empire. I used to think a change might come but when one considers the kind of mediocre entrepreneur who might be foisted upon us as a President, it's enough to make the most hard-hearted 'Republican' long for an ermine stole, a sceptre and an orb.

''To be honest, I'm pretty tickled to receive this acknowledgement for my 'Services To Music', as it confirms my long held suspicion nobody really listens to the words in songs or the outcome might have been somewhat different. (sic)''