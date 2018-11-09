Sir Elton John gave his ''first ever'' diamond earring to Taron Egerton.

The 28-year-old actor portrays the flamboyant singer in upcoming biopic 'Rocket Man' and was so dedicated to the role, he had his ear pierced and was delighted with the special gift the 'Sacrifice' hitmaker bestowed on him.

He said: ''Elton was amazing. I had my ear pierced for the role and he gave me his first ever diamond earring.''

Taron has had a fantastic time working on the biopic.

He admitted in an interview with talk show host Graham Norton: ''It was the single greatest experience of my life.''

Taron can next be seen in the title role in 'Robin Hood' and as part of his preparations for the movie, he spent ''weeks'' mastering archery - only to find he didn't need the skill when he started filming.

He said: ''I did a fair bit of training, I spent weeks doing it and had bleeding fingers but when I got on set I didn't have to fire one arrow!''

When he accepted the role of the legendary outlaw, the actor had just one condition attached to his signing up.

He admitted: ''I wouldn't wear tights! They got me into snugly fitting track pants instead.''

Taron previously admitted he was starstruck when he first met Elton on the set of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.

He shared: ''I didn't get to spend that much time with him, but we had one lovely conversation. He's such an icon that you almost forget he is a real person. I still haven't processed that I met him.''

The full interview airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC1 on Friday (09.11.18) evening.