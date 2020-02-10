Sir Elton John would be ''nobody'' without Bernie Taupin.

The 73-year-old singer and his long-time songwriting partner scooped their first joint Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Rocketman's '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' on Sunday (09.02.20) and the veteran entertainer insisted he couldn't have achieved any of their success on his own.

Speaking backstage at the Academy Awards, Elton said: ''This is for [Bernie]. This is for my partner of 53 years. Without him, I wouldn't be here.

''He started the process. He gave me the lyrics that I got here. Without the lyrics, I'm nobody.''

Bernie - who wed fourth wife Heather in 2004 - compared his bond with the 'Candle in the Wind' singer to a marriage.

He said: ''It's like marriage. It really is.

''And one of the things that makes it work is being different, having different lives, leading different lives. But we always come back together for the music, and the music is the thing that has run through the bloodline of our veins ever since we first met.''

Meanwhile, Elton - who has two sons with husband David Furnish - admitted he was disappointed that Taron Egerton, who portrayed him in 'Rocketman' had been snubbed from the shortlist for Actor in a Leading Role, which ultimately went to 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix.

He said: ''Taron Egerton, he should have been, I think, nominated as one of the best actors.

''For me, he was one of the best performances here.''

When the pair were announced as winners of the Oscar, Elton admitted the award was a ''dream''.

He said: ''Thank you to Bernie who's been the constant thing in my life, when I was screwed up and when I was normal.

''This is a dream for us -- we've never been nominated for anything like this.''

And Bernie said: ''Being here with this guy...I don't even have words for it. This is just justification for 53 years of just hammering it out and doing what we do.''