Legendary star Sir Elton John has confessed he once wore a diaper during a Las Vegas show.
The 72-year-old star had to wear a diaper onstage under his outfit during the show in 2017, as he'd recently undergone an operation for prostate cancer.
During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Elton joked: ''If only [the audience] knew at that moment I was p***ing myself.''
Elton recently opened up about his health issues in 2017, revealing he had to ''learn to walk again'' after falling ill.
The iconic singer suffered a major infection after undergoing prostate cancer surgery and admitted it left him ''24 hours from snuffing it'' and feeling ''lucky'' to have survived.
He said: ''I literally had to learn to walk again. I was extremely sick.
''I said: 'Don't let me die, I want to see my children grow up.'
''Luckily I survived it. Now I am fine.''
The 'Crocodile Rock' singer also joked he is ''like the Bionic Woman'' as there are ''very few bits'' of him left following various operations over the years.
He said: ''There are very few bits of me left!
''There is no hair, a pacemaker, there is no tonsils, there is no prostate, there is no appendix. I have had kidney stones. I am like the Bionic Woman. I am like Lyndsay Wagner or Steve Austin. Whichever one you want to call it.''
On the other hand, the chart-topping star admitted he is ''very happy'' with his hairpiece, after admitting some of his earlier toupees looked as though he was wearing a ''dead mole'' on his head.
He said: ''I pray to it every night. I'm very happy with it now.
''I am very happy with it on. I do not like being bald.''
