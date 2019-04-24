Sir Elton John wanted 'Rocketman' to be as ''honest as possible'' about his life.

The music icon insisted that the upcoming biopic be totally accurate and show every candid detail of his life as he admits the ''the lows were very low and the highs were very high''.

Speaking in a new teaser for the film released by Paramount on Tuesday (23.04.19), he said: ''It had to be as honest as possible, the lows were very low, and the highs were very high and that's how I wanted the film to be.''

Elton, 72, is played by Taron Egerton in the movie and the 29-year-old actor has said portraying the 'Crocodile Rock' singer has ''been the greatest joy of my professional life''.

The 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' star also said: ''It's amazing that this working class kid is now one of the biggest icons in the world.''

'Rocketman' director Dexter Fletcher added that the movie - which depicts Elton's rise to fame in the 1970s - was able to use ''fantasy and imagination'' to tell the star's story.

Fletcher said: ''Because of the nature of who Elton is the storytelling allowed for us to totally indulge in our fantasy and imagination.''

Elton's husband David Furnish, who is an executive producer on the film, went on to explain that his partner's love of music ''pulled him out of a very unhappy childhood, and that opened a door to an infinite amount of possibilities''.

The film - which also stars Richard Madden as Elton's manager John Reid - is set to be released in the UK on May 22 and in the US on May 31.