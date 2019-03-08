Sir Elton John is set to release his first autobiography this year.

The 71-year-old musician will release his ''first and only'' autobiography in October this year, which he says will tell ''the truth'' about his life in his own words.

In a short video posted to Twitter, he said: ''I just wanted to tell you I have a book coming out, which is my first autobiography. I can't wait for you to read it because it's the truth, and so many books that have been written about me haven't exactly been truthful. I can't wait for you to see what I have to say about my life.''

The 'Rocketman' hitmaker then captioned the post: ''My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I'm now ready to tell you my story, in my own words. My first and only official autobiography will be released October 2019.

''Pre-order at: http://smarturl.it/EltonJohnBook

''#EltonJohnBook (sic)''

Fans can pre-order the book - which has yet to have its official title and cover revealed - from Amazon for £25, where a product description states the wait for the tome is ''almost over''.

The description reads: ''A multiple Grammy-winning legend and flamboyant superstar, Elton is the most enduringly successful singer/songwriter of all time. Fans have been eagerly waiting for him to tell his story. Now the wait is (almost) over.

''Coming in October 2019, the first and only official autobiography of a much-loved global icon.''

Meanwhile, Elton recently revealed he would be quitting touring following his current three-year farewell tour, and said he ''owes'' it to his children - Zachary, eight and Elijah, six - to step back from lengthy tours.

He said: ''The reason I did this farewell tour was because I've been travelling since I was 17 in a group and then as Elton.

''The situation has changed personally. My children need to be with me and I need to be with them.

''I'm fed up travelling - and I travel in the most comfortable, luxurious way - but I find it really boring.

''By the time I finish I'll be at least 75. That will be a chance to reassess what I want to do. I just owe it to those children to be there for them.''