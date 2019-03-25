Sir Elton John will release his autobiography in October.

The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker marked his 72nd birthday on Monday (25.03.19) by unveiling the cover of 'Me' on his Twitter account.

He joked in a short video shared to his page on the microblogging site: ''This is the very first time anyone has seen this, apart from me, of course.''

A caption for the video also confirmed the tome will hit shelves on October 15.

It read: ''Happy Birthday, Elton! To celebrate this special day, watch Elton reveal the cover and title of his first official autobiography, released October 15th! (sic)''

Elton - who has sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, with husband David Furnish - will write openly about his wild pop star days, his drug addiction and settling down to raise a family.

An official announcement for the book read: ''Christened Reginald Dwight, he was a shy boy with Buddy Holly glasses who grew up in the London suburb of Pinner and dreamed of becoming a pop star. By the age of 23, he was on his first tour of America, facing an astonished audience in his tight silver hotpants, bare legs and a T-shirt with ROCK AND ROLL emblazoned across it in sequins.

''Elton John had arrived and the music world would never be the same again.

''His life has been full of drama, from the early rejection of his work with song-writing partner Bernie Taupin to spinning out of control as a chart-topping superstar; from half-heartedly trying to drown himself in his LA swimming pool to disco-dancing with the Queen; from friendships with John Lennon, Freddie Mercury and George Michael to setting up his AIDS Foundation.

''All the while, Elton was hiding a drug addiction that would grip him for over a decade.

''In 'Me', Elton also writes powerfully about getting clean and changing his life, about finding love with David Furnish and becoming a father. In a voice that is warm, humble and open, this is Elton on his music and his relationships, his passions and his mistakes.''