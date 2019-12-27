Sir Elton John has thanked his fans for making 2019 his ''most successful'' year.

This year has been a landmark 12 months for Elton, as he travels the world with Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour, which is intended to be the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker's final tour before retirement.

Also this year, Taron Egerton portrayed Elton in the hit biopic 'Rocketman' whilst the 72-year-old music icon has also released his autobiography, 'Me'.

In an Instagram video message posted on Christmas Day (25.12.19), Elton said: ''Merry Christmas everybody, and thank you for making 2019 probably the most successful year of my career. Wow, at 72 years of age, I'm blown away.

''First of all you have all supported the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour so well, it is breaking box office records everywhere, thank you. (sic)''

Elton also addressed the success of both 'Rocketman' and 'Me'.

He said: ''Rocketman came out in the spring and got incredible reviews, and did incredibly well, thank you. Me, my autobiography, came out in the autumn and did incredibly well, thank you.''

The 'I'm Still Standing' singer concluded the message by emphasising his appreciation for his fans, who make him feel ''happy'' every time he appears on stage.

He said: ''To you guys who are my fans, you've been amazing all year. You have come to the show, you have dressed up, you've come along and had a great time and you've made me feel so happy every time I come on stage.''

The music legend release 'Me', his first and only official live story to reveal the ''truth'' about his life to sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six.

He explained: ''It was very painful but I wanted to write a book that my boys could read when they grow up that was the truth.''