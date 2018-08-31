Sir Elton John takes part in a rap battle for a new Snickers advert.

The 71-year-old music icon stars as the hungry counterpart of rising rapper Boogie in the new campaign by the chocolate bar, who are known for their adverts which feature people unable to complete tasks because of their empty stomachs altering their personality.

The new clip sees the star emerge from a crowd at a house party wearing a bedazzled red suit, before singing a few notes from his 1976 hit 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', much to the shock of other party goers who were expecting a savage rap.

One guest then hands the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker a Snickers, and says: ''Eat this, you always lose your edge when you're hungry.''

Elton eats the chocolate bar, and then transforms into 29-year-old Boogie, who takes on the rapping challenge with ease.

According to reports, Elton took a hands-on role in the casting for the advert, and viewed a range of auditions from rappers alongside director Andreas Nilsson, before they settled on casting Boogie.

Speaking to Variety about the opportunity, the up and coming rap star said: ''Working with Andreas was a blessing. This was in a way my acting debut and he made that transition so easy ... Connecting with Elton John was also huge. His musical knowledge is crazy, he's super in tune with current hip-hop.''

Whilst Dale Green, global brand director for Snickers, added: ''Elton holds the title of Billboard's No. 1 male artist of all time, and is one of the most prolific and successful singer-songwriters of his generation.

''In pairing Elton and his 50-plus years of multi-genre hits with Boogie, a hip-hop artist on the brink of stardom in today's most popular category, we can connect with our audiences over a shared love of music.''