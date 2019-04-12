Sir Elton John has sprained his ankle.

The 71-year-old singer - who has sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, with husband David Furnish - refused to let his injury stop him from visiting the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, so used a wheelchair to help him get around the museum on Thursday (11.04.19).

Elton shared a selfie sitting in his wheelchair on Instagram and captioned the picture: ''Not even a sprained ankle could keep me away from seeing one of the most beautiful museums in the world.''

This isn't the first health problem Elton's had in recent months, as in November, he cancelled two Florida shows on is 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour after contracting an ear infection.

At the time, the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker said he was ''deeply sorry'' to be cancelling the shows but he wouldn't be able to ''deliver the performance fans deserve'' if he went ahead with the concerts.

The 'Your Song' singer wrote on Instagram at the time: ''I'm so deeply sorry to everyone attending the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight.

''I have been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection up in time for me to play Orlando. I travelled to the venue in preparation for the show, but after further consultation with doctors before taking the stage, the decision had to be taken on their advice that I still wasn't well enough to perform. We always play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain, I wouldn't have been able to deliver the performance that my fans deserve. I absolutely hate letting my fans down and it was an incredibly hard decision to take. I will take a couple of days rest to allow the infection to clear up fully, and both shows will be rescheduled as soon as possible. I promise I will be back to make it up to you and apologise for all the inconvenience. Thank-you for all your patience and support. Love, Elton #EltonFarewellTour. (sic)''