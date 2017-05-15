Sir Elton John is ''so happy'' he's back in touch with his once-estranged mother.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker fell out with his mum Sheila Farebrother in 2008 after he reportedly demanded that she cut ties with her longtime friends Bob Halley and John Reid, who had both been part of the singer's entourage for 30 years, after he fired them from his team, but it looks like they've finally managed to bury the hatchet as he paid tribute to her on Twitter on Mothering Sunday (14.05.17) in the US.

Alongside a photograph of him and Sheila, he wrote: ''Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay (sic)''

It's believed the 70-year-old legendary star first offered out an olive branch to Sheila in 2015 when he sent her a huge bouquet of white flowers for her 90th birthday.

The following year he reportedly shelled out £30,000 so that Sheila could undergo a double hip replacement but he admitted at the time that, although he'll always look after her, he doesn't want her in his life after she bad mouthed his husband David Furnish.

Elton said at the time: ''It upsets me but to be honest, I don't miss her.

''When she says things in the press, like last year, 'I haven't spoken to Elton since he married that f****** a****** David Furnish'. That was pretty hard to take. I don't hate my mother. I look after her but I don't want her in my life.''

However, it's thought the pair have grown closer since Elton was rushed to hospital - where he spent a few days in intensive care - last month after he was struck down with a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection while touring South America.

Despite doctors' concerns, Elton has seemingly made a full recovery and is expected to perform at London's Twickenham Stadium on June 3 after cancelling a series of gigs across the pond due to doctors' orders.