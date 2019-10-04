Sir Elton John is considering a ''small residency'' in Las Vegas after his final tour ends next year.

The 72-year-old singer is currently in the middle of his three-year 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' concert series and though he previously announced his intention to give up touring when it concludes, he'll still be performing concerts for the forseeable future.

His husband and manager, David Furnish, told Music Week: ''He's definitely stopping touring, I think he will perform in a much more limited capacity.

''Maybe a small series of shows in London every couple of years, maybe a small residency in Vegas is a possibility.

''He wants to spend time with his family, that's the most important thing.''

David insisted the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker - with whom he has sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six - is still ''passionate'' about his career and won't ever stop working, but doesn't want to spend months on the road away from his family.

He added: ''Does he want to stop working? Absolutely not. Elton is a workhorse, he's passionate and vital and loves what he does. He must never stop creating and he must never stop performing, at least in a very limited capacity. But he doesn't want to travel around the world and be away from his family any more. He finds that excruciating now. That side of his life will end.''

And the 'Candle in the Wind' singer's fans can expect some new music from him soon.

David said: ''I would expect more new music, we've written some songs for the stage musical 'The Devil Wears Prada', which we're co-producing. We have another musical theatre project that we're developing right now.''

Elton recently admitted he thinks he ''owes'' it to his kids to stop touring.

He said: ''The reason I did this farewell tour was because I've been travelling since I was 17 in a group and then as Elton.

''The situation has changed personally. My children need to be with me and I need to be with them.

''I'm fed up travelling - and I travel in the most comfortable, luxurious way - but I find it really boring.

''By the time I finish I'll be at least 75. That will be a chance to reassess what I want to do. I just owe it to those children to be there for them.''