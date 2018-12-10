Sir Elton John has urged people to spend less time on their phones

The 'Step Into Christmas' hitmaker - who has sons Zachary, seven, and five-year-old Elijah with husband David Furnish - thinks devices should be cast aside in order to spend more ''meaningful time face-to-face with family and friends''.

Asked his hopes for 2019, he said: ''I hope people can spend less time on their phones.

''I love the benefits that technology has given us, but ... nothing beats a lively conversation and huge laughs.''

The 71-year-old singer views Christmas Day as a time for family bonding so he and his spouse ensure the TV stays off for virtually the whole day so they can all enjoy one another's company.

He told Radio Times magazine's Christmas issue: ''Aside from the Queen's speech, we tend to keep the telly switched off as we like to enjoy our presents, play games and listen to carols.

''Christmas is a time of peace and family, so we really try to make our time together extra special.''

Elton has previously spoken of how much he hates mobile phones because they've stopped him enjoying going out as he no longer has much privacy.

He said: ''I hate mobile phones, camera phones. I don't go out anymore. There's no privacy anymore.

''When I started out there were no mobile phones, no kind of paparazzi, we had it so easy.

''You could afford to be out of your mind and behave extraordinarily badly in public and no one would be able to take a photograph, which I did many times!

''Unfortunately that's all changed with the advent of technology. Going out now is an effort.''

The 'Tiny Dancer' singer also bemoaned reality stars' worth ethic, stating that he has ''worked hard'' to get where he is, unlike those who find fame on shows like UK TV's popular dating show 'Love Island'.

He said: ''Those years I had in a van going up the M1, I look back and they were the backbone, they gave me all the experience I needed.

''The work ethic was great, so when I was ready and I became successful I knew what to do because I had worked so hard for it.

''It wasn't, 'Oh, what do I do now?'. I wasn't just thrust into it, I'd worked really hard for it.''