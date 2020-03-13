Sir Elton John has joined forces with one of the UK's top directors to create a musical about televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

The 72-year-old icon has teamed up with Rupert Goold - who runs London's Almeida Theatre - and they are currently casting the main roles for a workshop to be held in London in late April.

Rupert told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye: ''It's a big singing role and a great comic part, so we'll need a comedienne for the workshop to look at the songs already written, and the new songs.''

It's hoped the production will premiere at the Almeida Theatre in 2021.

Rupert explained: ''The show might grow, so we'll see, but we're interested in the Almeida for it initially.''

Elton is eager to create a show about Tammy because he had ''a willingness to preach acceptance amid a world that was so quick to pass judgement''.

The award-winning musician is poised to work on new tracks for the production with top recording engineer Matt Still.

