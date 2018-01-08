Sir Elton John has paid tribute to late French singer France Gall, describing her as a ''great French artist''..

The 70-year-old 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker collaborated with the 1965 'Eurovision Song Contest' winner - whose real name was Isabelle Geneviève Marie Anne ''France'' Gall - on the 1980 song 'Donner Pour Donner', but on Sunday (07.01.18) it was revealed that France had sadly passed away.

France died of an infection complicated from cancer in Paris at the age of 70 and now Elton - whose real name is Reginald Dwight - has taken to Twitter to pay his respects to the ''great French artist''.

He wrote: ''So sad to hear about the passing of France Gall.

''She was a great French artist and a great woman. It was a joy collaborating with her. E x #RIPFranceGall (sic)''

France - who was a ye-ye singer - was married to French singer/songwriter Michel Berger and the two had a successful singing career until his death and they had two children.

When France won the 'Eurovision Song Contest' she was representing Luxembourg with the song 'Wax Doll, Rag Doll'.

With the news of her death, the official Twitter account for the 'Eurovision Song Contest', wrote: ''On behalf of the entire #Eurovision family we would like to extend or deepest condolences to France Gall's loved ones (sic)''

France was born in October 1947 and her father, Robert Gall, was also a singer-songwriter who penned songs for the music legends Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour.

After a successful music career, France was approached by Walt Disney to star in a live-action movie version of 'Alice in Wonderland' in the same year she won 'Eurovision', but despite not wanting a career in the film industry, this project was the only one that appealed to her.

However, it was cancelled after Disney's death in 1966.

French President Emmanuel Macron also paid his respects to the singer and wrote on Twitter: ''She leaves behind songs that everyone in France knows and set an example of a life devoted to others. (sic)''