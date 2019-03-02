Sir Elton John ''owes'' it to his children to quit touring.

The 71-year-old singer is currently on his three-year farewell tour and revealed his decision to retire from touring is all down to his two young sons, Zachary, eight and Elijah, six.

He told the Daily Mirror: ''The reason I did this farewell tour was because I've been travelling since I was 17 in a group and then as Elton.

''The situation has changed personally. My children need to be with me and I need to be with them.

''I'm fed up travelling - and I travel in the most comfortable, luxurious way - but I find it really boring.

''By the time I finish I'll be at least 75. That will be a chance to reassess what I want to do. I just owe it to those children to be there for them.''

And although they live a life of unimaginable luxury and count Lady Gaga as their Godmother or ''Gagamother'', Elton insisted his sons with husband David Furnish, 56, are ''quite grounded''.

He said: ''They've seen the tour in New York. They know Daddy is famous. But when we are out and people are taking our photograph or ask for a photograph, they say, 'Why do they want your photograph?' We always say it's 'because people like my music'. We don't say because I'm famous, or anything like that. I try to leave Elton on the stage.

''And they love their daddy's music but they also like a lot of other people's music, so they're quite grounded.''