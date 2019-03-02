Sir Elton John ''owes'' it to his children to quit touring.

Sir Elton John says he ''owes'' it to his children to quit touring as they need him around.
The 71-year-old singer is currently on his three-year farewell tour and revealed his decision to retire from touring is all down to his two young sons, Zachary, eight and Elijah, six.
He told the Daily Mirror: ''The reason I did this farewell tour was because I've been travelling since I was 17 in a group and then as Elton.
''The situation has changed personally. My children need to be with me and I need to be with them.
''I'm fed up travelling - and I travel in the most comfortable, luxurious way - but I find it really boring.
''By the time I finish I'll be at least 75. That will be a chance to reassess what I want to do. I just owe it to those children to be there for them.''
And although they live a life of unimaginable luxury and count Lady Gaga as their Godmother or ''Gagamother'', Elton insisted his sons with husband David Furnish, 56, are ''quite grounded''.
He said: ''They've seen the tour in New York. They know Daddy is famous. But when we are out and people are taking our photograph or ask for a photograph, they say, 'Why do they want your photograph?' We always say it's 'because people like my music'. We don't say because I'm famous, or anything like that. I try to leave Elton on the stage.
''And they love their daddy's music but they also like a lot of other people's music, so they're quite grounded.''
