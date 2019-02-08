Sir Elton John is penning a new track for 'Rocketman' alongside his long-time writing partner Bernie Taupin.
Sir Elton John is writing a new song for the 'Rocketman' biopic.
The 71-year-old legend is penning a fresh track alongside long-time writing partner Bernie Taupin for the upcoming musical drama which follows Elton - played by Taron Egerton - from his years at the Royal Academy of Music as he chases stardom.
According to The Daily Mail, the talented pair are yet to record the untitled track, but if the film's director, Dexter Fletcher, and Paramount studios like the number, the song will be used over the flick's end credits.
The prolific duo have collaborated on many of the star's hugely-successful songs over the years after Taupin became Elton's primary lyricist, Taupin penning the words for the likes of 'Tiny Dancer', 'I'm Still Standing' and 'Candle In The Wind'.
In the flick, 'Fantastic Four' star Jamie Bell portrays Taupin alongside 'The Bodyguard's' Richard Madden - who plays Elton's manager and former lover John Reid - and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother.
Dexter Fletcher is directing the film from a script by Lee Hall and Elton's Rocket Pictures will produce with Marv Films and Matthew Vaughn.
Leading man Taron previously admitted he was relishing the challenge of playing the iconic musician.
The actor - who starred in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' - also confirmed he'll be performing some of Elton's best-known hits during the course of the film.
Speaking in 2017, he shared: ''I'm going to be playing Elton John in a musical. I'm really excited to talk about it. It's something that I've been so, so excited about.
''Elton's production company and Matthew Vaughn's production company - who made 'Kingsman' - are planning a musical, fantasy, not quite biopic, about the early years of Elton John. It's going to feature his songs and I'm going to do the old acting and singing.''
'Rocketman' will hit cinemas on May 31, 2019.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Elton John is one of the biggest and most glamorous rockstars of all time having...
Motivated solely by corporate greed, Disney has recently begun cranking out low-ambition, high-profit margin throwaway...