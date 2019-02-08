Sir Elton John is writing a new song for the 'Rocketman' biopic.

The 71-year-old legend is penning a fresh track alongside long-time writing partner Bernie Taupin for the upcoming musical drama which follows Elton - played by Taron Egerton - from his years at the Royal Academy of Music as he chases stardom.

According to The Daily Mail, the talented pair are yet to record the untitled track, but if the film's director, Dexter Fletcher, and Paramount studios like the number, the song will be used over the flick's end credits.

The prolific duo have collaborated on many of the star's hugely-successful songs over the years after Taupin became Elton's primary lyricist, Taupin penning the words for the likes of 'Tiny Dancer', 'I'm Still Standing' and 'Candle In The Wind'.

In the flick, 'Fantastic Four' star Jamie Bell portrays Taupin alongside 'The Bodyguard's' Richard Madden - who plays Elton's manager and former lover John Reid - and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother.

Dexter Fletcher is directing the film from a script by Lee Hall and Elton's Rocket Pictures will produce with Marv Films and Matthew Vaughn.

Leading man Taron previously admitted he was relishing the challenge of playing the iconic musician.

The actor - who starred in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' - also confirmed he'll be performing some of Elton's best-known hits during the course of the film.

Speaking in 2017, he shared: ''I'm going to be playing Elton John in a musical. I'm really excited to talk about it. It's something that I've been so, so excited about.

''Elton's production company and Matthew Vaughn's production company - who made 'Kingsman' - are planning a musical, fantasy, not quite biopic, about the early years of Elton John. It's going to feature his songs and I'm going to do the old acting and singing.''

'Rocketman' will hit cinemas on May 31, 2019.