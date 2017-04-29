Sir Elton John is ''recovering well'' after he was struck down with a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection earlier this month.

The 70-year-old legendary singer was forced to spend two days in intensive care two weeks ago after he fell ''violently ill'' on board his flight from Santiago, Chile, to his native London due to the infection.

But, although fans were worried that Elton's recent health scare could spell the end of his career, his agent is adamant the 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker will be well enough to perform in London in June.

A spokesperson for Elton said: ''He is recovering very well. He's actually allowing himself to rest and recuperate and acknowledges that it is important to properly get over this distressing time.''

And, although he doesn't tend to rest very often, Elton is currently using his downtime wisely as he's spending time with his husband David Furnish and their two young children Zachary, six, and Elijah, four.

The representative told The Sun newspaper: ''He's enjoying spending time with David and the kids. He's also using the time to catch up on even more new music.''

Doctors ordered Elton to cancel a series of planned performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in April and May but they have said that he should be well enough to perform at London's Twickenham Stadium on June 3 so, at the moment, that's still going ahead.

A statement released to BANG Showbiz earlier this week read: ''Elton John ''The Million Dollar Piano'' performances at Caesars Palace for the months of April/May and Bakersfield, California performance May 6 are cancelled.

''We regret to inform you that due to medical reasons, Elton John is forced to cancel his entire performance schedule for the upcoming April/May run of ''The Million Dollar Piano'' at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

''Elton is also cancelling his scheduled performance for Bakersfield, California for Saturday May 6. During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection.

''During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton's Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection. After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctors advice.

''Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly. Thankfully, Elton's medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Elton will be returning to his schedule of live performances in Twickenham, England on Saturday June 3rd. Elton John, Caesars Palace and AEG apologise for any inconvenience this causes ticket holders. (sic)''