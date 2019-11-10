Sir Elton John's songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin has been one of the most ''incredible relationships'' in his life.

The 72-year-old singer and the songwriter have been longterm writing partners, and he has now said he got on with Bernie ''like a house on fire'' the first time they ever met, and have been close friends ever since.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, Elton said: ''Well, let's start with the lyrics. I was given the lyrics when I went to the Liberty audition, I read them on the train and I liked them straight away and I started doing demos of them. I didn't meet Bernie for quite a while after that, and then he came down to London. As in 'Rocketman', we met at a café and we got on like a house on fire because he was like the best friend I never had, he was like a brother. I have never been in the same room with him when he had written a song, we've never had an argument about a song. Although, there must have been times when he didn't like what I'd done but he's never told me. It's been the most incredible relationship, it's been 53 years now.''

The dup have collaborated on many of the star's hugely-successful songs over the years after Taupin became Elton's primary lyricist, with Taupin penning the words for the likes of 'Tiny Dancer', 'I'm Still Standing' and 'Candle In The Wind'.

And for Elton's biopic 'Rocketman' the pair reunited to write new track '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again', which featured vocals from both Elton and Taron Egerton, who played the iconic musician in the movie.

The track was used over the flick's end credits.