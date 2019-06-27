Sir Elton John has a ''very difficult time'' getting rid of his old clothes.

The 72-year-old singer loves his ''exuberant and eclectic'' wardrobe but knows he can't keep everything but has found it ''motivating'' to use his clear-outs for good and selling his iconic pieces to raise money for his own charity.

He said: ''I have a very difficult time letting go of items that I have an emotional attachment to.

''Over the years, I've found the most motivating way to get rid of pieces is to sell them to raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.''

However, the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker does keep some of his favourite pieces for his sons, Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six.

Elton - who is married to David Furnish - has found another way to raise money for his charity as he has teamed up with jewellery brand Thief and Heist for a rainbow edition of its signature tag bracelet, with 20 percent of all sales from the $125 pieces going to his charity.

The 'Candle in the Wind' hitmaker things the fight against AIDS is as pressing as ever so needs all the funding it can get.

He told People magazine: ''New HIV infections are on the increase amongst marginalized and disenfranchised gay men and trans people, particularly in the Southern US.

''We have much work to do; breaking down stigma and making sure that everyone has access to HIV testing and affordable treatment.''

And the 'Rocketman' singer is grateful Thief and Heist founder Francesca Amfitheatrof - who he and David have known for some time - approached him for the collaboration.

He said: ''I'm thrilled and humbled by the positive response to my Farewell Tour and the film 'Rocketman'.

''I'm grateful that Francesca approached David and me to work with Thief and Heist.''

Meanwhile, Francesca hopes people will snap up the bracelet.

She said in a statement: ''In allegiance to the LGBTQ+ community and fluidity, the Tag is an outward representation of freedom. We believe AIDS can be beaten and hope people will join us in celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and supporting EJAF's efforts.''