Sir Elton John has apologised to his fans through social media for cancelling two shows in Florida due to an ear infection.
Sir Elton John is ''deeply sorry'' for having to cancel two concerts in Florida due to an ear infection.
The 71-year-old music icon has posted a long apology to his fans on Instagram for not appearing on stage at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday (27.11.18) and for pulling out of his planned show on Wednesday (28.11.18) and has promised he will be back with his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour'.
The 'Your Song' singer wrote: ''I'm so deeply sorry to everyone attending the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight.
''I have been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection up in time for me to play Orlando. I travelled to the venue in preparation for the show, but after further consultation with doctors before taking the stage, the decision had to be taken on their advice that I still wasn't well enough to perform. We always play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain, I wouldn't have been able to deliver the performance that my fans deserve. I absolutely hate letting my fans down and it was an incredibly hard decision to take. I will take a couple of days rest to allow the infection to clear up fully, and both shows will be rescheduled as soon as possible. I promise I will be back to make it up to you and apologise for all the inconvenience. Thank-you for all your patience and support. Love, Elton #EltonFarewellTour. (sic)''
His next show is due to take place in Atlanta on Friday (30.11.18).
