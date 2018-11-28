Sir Elton John cancelled his concert in Florida on Tuesday (27.11.18) after suffering with an ''ear infection''.

The 71-year-old music icon was due to take to the stage at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night as part of his three-year 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour' - which will mark the end of his touring days - but was forced to cancel after being struck with an infection in his ear.

Posting the news on Twitter, the arena wrote: ''We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight. The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets.''

Many fans were left disgruntled by the cancellation - which came 20 minutes after the show was supposed to start - as they had already parked at the venue and proceeded to purchase merchandise and food ready for the concert to begin.

The arena confirmed that receipts and passes for the parking lots would be honoured on the rescheduled date, so ticket holders won't have to pay for their parking again.

Replying to one fan, the venue wrote: ''We understand your disappointment, Ashley. Elton John was in the building and the news was shared with us immediately prior to the PA announcement being made. Receipts and passes from Amway Center parking lots will be honored for the rescheduled Elton John date in Orlando.''

As well as cancelling his show in Orlando, the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker has also been forced to postpone Wednesday's (28.11.18) concert in Tampa, Florida.

Journalist Veronica Cintron shared the media alert for the postponement on her Twitter account, which read: ''Due to an ear infection and doctor's orders, the sold out show scheduled for Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Tampa is being postponed to a date to be determined.

''All tickets for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date which will be announced shortly - no exchanges needed. If a guest cannot attend the rescheduled date, refunds are available at point of purchase.''