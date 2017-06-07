Sir Elton John has announced a string of new Vegas dates after a health scare forced him to postpone shows earlier this year.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker has revealed his plans for 27 more performances of The Million Dollar Piano, his Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, between October 11, 2017 and March 2, 2018.

It comes after the 70-year-old singer had to axe a number of shows in Sin City after spending time in intensive care being treated for an ''unusual bacterial infection''.

A lengthy statement issued to BANG Showbiz at the time read: ''We regret to inform you that due to medical reasons, Elton John is forced to cancel his entire performance schedule for the upcoming April/May run of ''The Million Dollar Piano'' at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Elton is also cancelling his scheduled performance for Bakersfield, California for Saturday May 6.

''During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection. During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill.

''Upon returning to the UK, Elton's Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection. After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctors advice.

''Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly. Thankfully, Elton's medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery. (sic)''

Tickets for Elton's new shows goes on sale on June 10.