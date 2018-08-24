The release date for the Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' has been pushed back.

Paramount Pictures has announced the musical movie will now hit cinemas on May 31, 2019, two weeks after its original release date of May 17.

Taron Egerton, 28, is portraying the legendary British rocker in the movie which will focus on Elton's transition from his time at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a global superstar, which included his hugely successful partnership with Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell).

Bryce Dallas Howard is to play Elton's mother in the biopic, which also features Richard Madden and Gemma Jones.

Dexter Fletcher is directing the film from a script by Lee Hall and Elton, 71, is producing with Marv Films and Matthew Vaughn alongside the singer's Rocket Pictures partner and husband David Furnish.

Taron previously admitted he was relishing the challenge of playing the iconic musician.

The actor - who starred in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' - also confirmed he'll be performing some of Elton's best-known hits during the course of the film.

Speaking in 2017, he shared: ''I'm going to be playing Elton John in a musical. I'm really excited to talk about it. It's something that I've been so, so excited about.

''Elton's production company and Matthew Vaughn's production company - who made 'Kingsman' - are planning a musical, fantasy, not quite biopic, about the early years of Elton John. It's going to feature his songs and I'm going to do the old acting and singing.''

Taron added that the film would be the ''world's first R-rated musical''.

He said: ''As far as I'm aware the plan is that it will be the world's first R-rated musical. It's going to be very unabashed in its depiction of him, I think.''

Revealing how he has been preparing to sing for the real-life role, Taron added: ''I'm going to do it all. I'm going to do it on set as well. We're going to use a variety of techniques but I will always be singing on set. No miming. I'm just not interested in doing it that way.''