Sir Elton John phoned Rag 'n' Bone Man to tell him he was a fan of his music.

The 'Human' hitmaker got the surprise of his life when the 69-year-old music legend called him up to tell him how much he likes his tunes and almost didn't pick up because the caller was unrecognised.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper before picking up his BRITs Critics' Choice Award on Saturday (14.01.17), he said: ''I was sitting in the office and my phone went.

''It was 'unknown' and usually I wouldn't answer, you know what I mean, because you don't know who it is.

'He said, 'It's Elton, and I was, like, 'Oh, alright!'

''He just rang me to tell me how much he liked my music.''

And the 31-year-old soul singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - would love to get into the studio with the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker.

He said: ''You never know, I love his songs. Major songwriter and amazing performer.''

Rory was previously an MC before he found his soulful voice and plans on cutting back the booze in order to preserve his vocals.

He said: ''I drink too much, I smoke too much. I warm up now before I sing. You can't just go and belt it out.''

The Brighton-based star beat 'Rockabye' singer Anne-Marie, 25, and pop beauty Dua Lipa, 21, to the prestigious title and was so overwhelmed when he found out that he didn't believe it.

Speaking of his win, he previously said: ''I thought they had made a mistake. I was up against two pop giants. It's bloody brilliant! I'm crazy happy. Proper massive grin.''

Rory had a stellar 2016, after his hit single 'Human' peaked at number 11 in the UK charts, and he is set to release his debut album, of the same name, in February.

And he hopes to follow in the footsteps of previous Critics' Choice winners; Adele, Sam Smith, Florence and The Machine, Emeli Sande and last 2015's winner Jack Garratt.

The BRIT Awards 2017 , in association with Mastercard, take place at London's The O2 on February 22.