Sir Elton John has warned Ed Sheeran his ''heyday'' won't last forever.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker's protégé - who has sold more than 26 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists - has told to the 27-year-old singer/songwriter to prepare for the time when he won't be reigning the charts and winning awards left-right-and-centre and advised him that he'll just have to ''accept'' it.

Appearing on George Ezra's 'George Ezra & Friends' podcast, Elton said: ''You have a heyday and you have a rest, and the heyday can never be replaced.

''After that I had the common sense to know I'm not going to have a No1 every time straight away. I knew someone else would take over. It's cyclical.

''Ed will go through that and I've talked to him about it. I've said, 'There'll come a time where this won't happen every time and you have to accept that.'''

The 71-year-old music legend - who is to bow out of performing live with his final three-year world tour after 50 years on the road - also confessed that he's tired of hearing the 'Shape of You' hitmaker's music on the radio constantly in the US.

He said: ''On the [American radio] chart, which is the middle-of-the-road chart, Ed is still No1 and Shape Of You is still in the chart.

''It's like, 'Why?'

''How many times do you want to listen to these things?''

The 'Tiny Dancer' singer also admitted has no idea how to download music, and that he religiously makes sure he has the latest releases delivered to him in physical form.

Elton said: ''Getting a record was a treasure and I still feel that way about getting a CD.

''You have to get the office to burn them.

''I don't download anything. I've never downloaded anything and I wouldn't know how to.

''I plan every week. At 9.45am I'll get a fax coming through from the office with the new releases.

''I'll highlight them, I'll phone the office straight away and they'll get delivered the same day.''