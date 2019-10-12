Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish have treasured the diamond-encrusted cock rings Eminem bought them as a wedding present.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker, 72, revealed he and David, 56, keep the rings - which men wrap around their penis to increase or delay pleasure during intercourse - in pride of place on satin cushions when asked by the rapper himself whether they have been used since their ceremony in 2014.

In the interview for The Guardian newspaper, Elton said: ''Eminem bought me and David matching cock rings when we got married.

''That was his gift. They sit there, like the crown jewels, in this beautiful box on satin cushions.

''They're wonderful to look at. I don't know if any guests we've had have used them. God, I hope not.''

Elton was quizzed by a number of famous friends, including Bob Dylan, Cara Delevingne, Billie Eilish and Victoria Beckham, for the article.

The former asked him about the making of his hit single 'Tiny Dancer', and the music legend didn't hold back in his answer, comparing the chorus to building to a ''climax'' in masturbation.

He told the 'Like A Rolling Stone' hitmaker: ''This is a very good question.

'''Tiny Dancer' has a really long lyric, a very cinematic, California-in-the-early-70s lyric, so it had two verses and a middle eight before it even gets to the chorus, and it lent itself to a long buildup.

''The middle eight sets it up well, then it slows down for a moment - 'when I say softly, slowly...'

''That line suggested a big chorus.

''I don't remember much about writing it, but I do remember trying to make it sound as Californian as possible.

''Writing a song like that's a bit like having a w**k, really.

''You want the climax to be good, but you don't want it to be over too quickly - you want to work your way up to it. Bernie's (Taupin) lyric took such a long time to get to the chorus, I thought, 'F***, the chorus had better be something special when it finally arrives.'

''And it's, 'here I come', literally.''