The Rocket Man star was an old friend of George's, with the pair previously teaming up on 1991 song Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me. Following the former Wham! star's sudden death aged 53 on Christmas Day (25Dec16), Elton was one of the first to pay tribute, sharing a snap of himself with George on his Instagram page and writing: "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all his friends."

Now it has been claimed Elton is planning to pay his respects in the best way he knows - by singing at George's funeral. According to Britain's Daily Star newspaper, Elton is considering performing a version of their duet - the title made even more poignant by George's passing - in a similar tribute to that of his rendition of Candle In The Wind at Britain's Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.

"There will be so many mourners and friends. It will be the biggest funeral since Princess Diana's," a source told the publication. "Elton will sing as he did for Diana's funeral as a final farewell."

A date has yet to be set for George's funeral, but it is understood he will be buried next to his beloved mother Lesley Angold Panayiotou, who died in 1997 after battling cancer.

"Everyone in the family is struggling to take it in but at least he is finally at rest with his mum now," George’s former best friend Andros Georgiou's sister told The Sun newspaper.

The plot is in Highgate, North London, with a cemetery insider adding to the publication: "George Michael’s family have a private plot where his mother is buried - and there is currently space within it for further burials."