Sir Elton John is a huge fan of Camila Cabello.

The 70-year-old music legend has tipped the former Fifth Harmony star to have an ''amazing year'' following the success of her chart-topping song 'Havana' and with the release of her hotly-anticipated self-titled debut solo LP, which is released on Friday (12.01.18).

The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker heaped praise on the 20-year-old beauty, calling her ''gorgeous'' and complimenting her ''great attitude''.

He said: ''Camila Cabello just had the huge hit with 'Havana', I think she's going to have an amazing year because she's just so gorgeous and so much fun and she's got a great voice and she has great attitude.''

Elton says if he ever got the chance to meet Camila, he'd be sure to tell her how much her music makes him ''smile'' and want to dance.

Speaking on his Apple Beats 1 Radio show, Elton said: ''I think 2018's going to be an amazing year for her. I have never met her. Never spoken to her, never, but I just love her.

If I spoke to her I would just say, 'Congratulations, you make me happy. Your records make me smile.'

''I just love that attitude, there's a vibrance here that makes me feel good. It makes me want to get up and dance.''

And the 'Rocket Man' star is in luck, as the 'Crying in the Club' singer previously admitted that after originally thinking the album would be full of ''sad songs'', she has now found it to be more upbeat than she expected.

She said: ''At first I thought it was gonna be, like, a sad-song album. Then the more I got into the year, it just was better. I felt way happier. I feel that it has a good balance of the emo and the happy.''