Sir Elton John uses his ''incredible knowledge of football'' to scout potential players for Watford Football Club.

The 71-year-old music legend owned the Premier League club for two spells between 1976 and 2002 and is now the Honorary Life President of the club due to his work on behalf of the English side.

The club's current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Scott Duxbury, has revealed that Elton is in ''constant communication'' with him about the team and often recommends players for their scouting team to check out as potential signings.

Speaking to UK radio station talkSPORT, Duxbury said: ''He is involved in the sense that emotionally, he is involved on a daily basis. He comes to games as often and as regularly as he can.

''He is in constant communication, both with opinions of how the team has played, opinions on players, who we should be signing, have we seen this player. His knowledge of football is incredible. He often will text or email me, 'Are you watching this second division game?' And I go, 'No, no I am not Elton.' He recommends players that I have not heard of and I say I will pass it to my scouting department. They come back and say, 'Yeah, yeah, really good player let's look at this.' He absolutely has an encyclopedic knowledge of the lower division players. It is incredible. He watches everything and he has a real knowledge of players and an absolute passion for the football club. It is not superficial.''

Duxbury admits the 'Rocketman' hitmaker is always honest about the team's performance and isn't afraid to criticise his decisions if he thinks he's doing something wrong.

He added: ''His obvious love is music, his second love is Watford Football Club. I will probably hear from him on a daily basis on one matter or another.

''And he is not backwards at criticising as well, if I am doing something wrong he will let me know. But he has a genuine passion, a genuine warmth and it is great to have him involved.''

Elton became chairman and director of Watford Football Club in 1976, appointing the late Graham Taylor as manager and he invested large sums of his own money to get the team into the top division of English soccer and eventually to the 1984 FA Cup Final, although they were beaten by Everton.

After selling the club in 1987 he remained president, but purchased it again in 1997 and was chairman until 2002. He still holds a significant financial interest in Watford and is a regular at games with his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six.