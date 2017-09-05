Taron Egerton has revealed Sir Elton John has a large role in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' and was hilarious on set.
Sir Elton John has a ''significant'' role in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.
The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker will play himself in the sequel to 2014's 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and the movie's star Taron Egerton say he did a ''superb'' job on set and was hilarious with it.
The 27-year-old hunk said: ''You've never seen him like this, he's hilarious in it.
''It's quite significant, as well. It's not a walk-on. He's there. He's in the movie.
''He plays himself, but it's a significant role and he's so funny. He's superb.''
Taron - who portrays - who stars as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin - was thrilled to get to work alongside the 70-year-old music legend as he's his ''hero''.
He added to Digital Spy: ''I mean, it's such a treat for me, as well. He's such an icon and, as for many people, a little bit of a personal hero of mine. And yeah, he really brings it.''
The Tiny Dancer' singer confirmed his part in the forthcoming movie last year.
Taking to Instagram, he simply wrote: ''It's been a long time since Tommy..... #Kingsman (sic)''
Taron previously teased the sequel - which sees the likes of Julianne Moore, Halle Berry and Channing Tatum join the cast - will be an ''international story''.
He explained: ''With 'Kingsman', we're shooting in the summer at present. There's a script, it's brilliant.
''Obviously there's only so much I can say but what I can say is that we shot the first one all in the UK, that won't be the case with the next one. It's a far more international story, we're going to some incredible places.
''We have a villain to rival Samuel L. Jackson - this new one is so brilliantly written I wish I could play it. It's amazing.''
The new film has also posed a challenge for filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, who admitted he found writing the sequel the ''hardest thing'' he'd ever done.
He shared: ''Sequels are weird. The audience wants what you did before, but if you do that, they go, 'Well this is just f***ing unoriginal and boring.' Writing this was the hardest thing I've ever done.''
