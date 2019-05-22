Sir Elton John felt ''joyous'' when he lost his virginity at 23 and is proud the scene is included in 'Rocketman'.
Sir Elton John felt ''joyous'' when he lost his virginity at 23.
The 72-year-old singer is very proud of the sex scene depicted between himself and his manager, John Reid, in 'Rocketman' - the upcoming movie based on his life and music - because the lovemaking was a ''vital'' part of his life story.
He said: ''If I am telling my story, it has to be honest.
''I was a virgin until then. I was desperate to be loved and desperate to have a tactile relationship.
''When they tear their clothes off in the movie, that was how it happened. It was in San Francisco.
''I'm so glad it's in there because I am a gay man and I didn't want to airbrush it under the carpet.
''This is who I am and I was so joyous. When he is lying in my arms and I'm sitting back with a smile I'm thinking, 'Ah, I'm normal, I've had sex'...
''I'm proud 'Rocketman' is the first major studio film with a gay love sex scene in it. If I'd left it out, I'd have felt I was cheating people.
''If they don't like it, I understand, but it's part of who I am. That night was a very, very important part.''
The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker - who has sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, with husband David Furnish - admitted conversations about sex were limited when he was young.
He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''When I grew up, my father told me if I masturbated I'd go blind. At 13 years of age, I started to have glasses and I went, 'Oh my God! This is coming true!' ''
The movie - which stars Taron Egerton as Elton and Richard Madden as John - lays bare the 'Your Song' singer's drug addiction and he admitted it was difficult to watch at times.
He said: ''Even though I was in a terrible state and I was doing a lot of drugs, I still kept working, I still kept making records and still kept touring and the music kept me alive. If I had stopped, I wouldn't be here. It's difficult to watch because I thought, 'God, I don't want to go back there'.''
While Elton still has his ''dark'' side, he thinks his husband and sons help him to stay on the right path.
He admitted: ''There are still parts of being a performer which will lead to the dark side. But it doesn't last long because I have David and I've my children.
''When my children are around, I never feel dark.
''I would never have thought I would be in a relationship for 25 years. I couldn't last with any relationship because drugs came into it.
''When I'm looking at those scenes when I'm alone, that's how I was. I was in my house just doing cocaine and I was afraid to walk down the stairs. That's craziness. I'm grateful... life is wonderful.
''I'd everything going for me, and I nearly threw it all away.''
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Elton John is one of the biggest and most glamorous rockstars of all time having...
Motivated solely by corporate greed, Disney has recently begun cranking out low-ambition, high-profit margin throwaway...