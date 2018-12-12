Sir Elton John has recorded a cover of 'Young Dumb & Broke' with Khalid for his Spotify Singles.
Sir Elton John has released a rendition of 'Young Dumb & Broke' with Khalid.
The 71-year-old music legend has teamed up with Spotify to release two singles, including the cover and a version of 1974's 'Bennie and the Jets' from 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', both of which were recorded for Spotify live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.
Speaking about his love of Khalid, 20, the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker said: ''I discovered Khalid's music a few years ago, and have been a fan ever since. We finally met when I played his home town of El Paso last year. It's a thrill to be a small part of any new artists' journey, and it's been wonderful to see his star continue to rise and rise. 'Young Dumb & Broke' is a fabulous song, one of my favourites and I'm really pleased that he liked my cover enough to contribute vocals.''
Whilst the rising star took to Twitter to share how ''crazy'' it was to appear alongside his idol, writing: ''this is so crazy
''Thank you so much @eltonofficial (sic)''
The 'Candle in the Wind' hitmaker is a huge fan of Khalid's and even got him to sign his copy of his 2017 CD, 'American Dream' - which 'Young Dumb & Broke' was released on - when they first met in person.
Khalid recalled previously: ''I had seen this documentary in which Elton John was asked if there was a new artist he'd be interested in working with.
''He said 'Khalid' and I couldn't believe it. I checked and he was performing in my home town of El Paso, Texas, that same day.
''We pulled some strings and the stars aligned so I got to meet him. He was holding my CD in his hand and asked me to sign it.''
Elton's Spotify Singles are available on the streaming platform now.
The likes of Taylor Swift, Janelle Monáe and Shawn Mendes have previously released a cover and reworking of one of their original songs for Spotify Sessions.
