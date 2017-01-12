The Rocket Man singer was originally due to play the Autism Rocks Arena in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 15 December (16) but he pushed it back to the 20 January after reportedly being diagnosed with the flu.

The concert has been moved once again due to unknown medical reasons. The show will now take place on 8 December, almost a year after the original scheduled performance.

"Although not serious in nature he has been advised by his doctors to schedule a medical procedure immediately," promoters 117Live wrote in a statement. "Elton apologises to his Middle East fans but with the prompt assistance of the promoter 117Live, we have managed to secure the new concert date of December 8th 2017. Elton is looking forward to seeing you all there, and promises an amazing show."

It is not known if the procedure will affect other concert dates. His Million Dollar Piano residency at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace is set to resume in February, while the North American leg of his Wonderful Crazy Night tour is due to kick off in March.