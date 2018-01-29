Sir Elton John has ''always loved'' Miley Cyrus because she's ''feisty''.

The 70-year-old singer took to the stage at the Grammy Awards in New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday (28.01.18) with the 'Wrecking Ball hitmaker' for a duet on his classic single 'Tiny Dancer' and he admitted the 25-year-old singer was top of his list for a collaboration.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, he told E! News' Ryan Seacrest: ''I've always loved her. I like those are my kind of women. I like my women to be strong, and I like my women to be feisty, and she's certainly all that, and she can sing.

''So it's great to finally be able to work with her.''

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker - who has sons Zachary, seven, and Elijah, five, with husband David Furnish - announced last week he is to retire from touring after a final three-year jaunt on the road and he's ''really looking forward'' to the performances.

He said: ''There's 300 shows, and it will be about three years. I might do a hundred shows a year anyway when I'm working. But I'm really looking forward to it. to it - looking forward to starting it, because it will be such a great production, and I'm looking forward to finishing it, so I can spend time with my boys.''

But Elton insisted he isn't getting emotional about the end of the tour just yet.

Asked how he'll feel afterwards, he quipped: ''I don't know. I don't look ahead.

''I'm just looking forward to show one, then ask me when we do show 300,OK?''

But his husband admitted he's already feeling ''really emotional'' about the end.

David said: ''Really emotional and bittersweet, it's drawing a curtain over something that's been extraordinary.

''But also wonderful to have him home with the family more.''