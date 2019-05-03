Sir Elton John insists he is ''physically very fit''.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker has been seen in a wheelchair recently after spraining his ankle, but the iconic musician has promised he will give his fans the best possible show as he played down any potential health fears as he nears the end of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.

Speaking to Dan Wootton for The Sun, he said: ''A show that long is easy. I play tennis three times a week and walk in the pool three times a week, so I'm physically very fit, and that's stamina.''

The 72-year-old singer - who has sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, with husband David Furnish - previously had to cancel two Florida shows in November due to an ear infection.

At the time, the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker said he was ''deeply sorry'' to be cancelling the shows but he wouldn't be able to ''deliver the performance fans deserve'' if he went ahead with the concerts.

Now, Elton is looking towards the end of his career as a live musician, and while he's still incredibly passionate about performing he doesn't want that side to take its toll on his personal life.

He added: ''I just don't like schlepping any more. I mean, I schlep in the best way possible. It's emotional, but it's good emotional.

''I'm not crying about leaving everything -- I wanted to go out and really enjoy it. I suppose towards the end it will be different, but at the moment I'm having a ball. I'm on a high.''

Meanwhile, he also hit back at comments made by Billy Joel last year when the 'Piano Man' singer suggested Elton was ''dragging down'' his own legacy by releasing new albums.

The star responded: ''Well actually, he hasn't made anything since 1993 because he can't. I love releasing new music, it doesn't sell but that's the point - it's like telling a painter not to paint. He's just lazy, yeah, I love him to death but he's lazy.''