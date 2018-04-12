Sir Elton John thinks a lot of chart music is lacking decent songwriting.

The 71-year-old music legend - who is to bow out of performing live with his final three-year world tour - has admitted that a lot of the songs he hears on the radio don't have much substance to them, with the exception of hip-hop stars like Kendrick Lamar and grime artist Stormzy.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 live's 'Afternoon Edition', the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker - who has celebrated his 50-year songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin by getting pop stars to re-imagine his greatest hits on the album 'Revamp' - confessed: ''I wish people would write better songs.

''There are a lot of songs in the chart that I can't sing.

''Someone like Stormzy can actually do that and he does that on 'Blinded By Your Grace Part 2' and he sings on that so beautifully.

''He's got it all, he's got the ability to grime and stuff but he's also got the ability to do something really beautiful like 'Blinded By You Grace'. That's what I love.

''So can Kendrick [Lamar] the things he's done on the 'Black Panther' soundtrack are wonderful, with The Weeknd and SZA that's what I like.''

Elton previously said he's ''humbled'' that some of the biggest stars in pop music have dedicated their time to putting their own spin on his timeless classics, and he hopes it will help the songs reach the next generation.

Lady Gaga has done a rendition of 'Your Song', which has previously been covered by the likes of Ellie Goulding and Rod Stewart in the past.

Ed Sheeran has worked his magic on 'Candle In The Wind' from 1973's 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'.

The Killers, Brandon Flowers and co, did 'Mona Lisa's and 'Mad Hatters', which is from 1972's 'Honky Château'.

Miley Cyrus has recorded a version of classic 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' and Coldplay 'We All Fall In Love Sometimes'.

Other artists on the record including P!nk, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Florence + The Machine, Mumford & Sons, Mary J. Blige, Demi Lovato and Queens of the Stone Age.

Elton's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, over 300 dates across five continents over three years, begins in the US in September, marking the finale of five decades on the road.